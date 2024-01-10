Minimum amounts applicable for listing on various markets are updated by Borsa Istanbul A.Ş. ("BIST") as follows:

Furthermore, if companies wishing to be listed on the Star Market fail to meet the conditions mentioned above, such as having "have not generated any profits in the last two financial years" and/or "have not met the equity to capital ratio", BIST amended the requirement for the market value of the offered shares to be a minimum of TRY 1.5 billion instead of the previous TRY 500 million to grant permission for listing on the Star Market.

Conclusion

Further to the Capital Markets Board of Turkey's ("CMB") adjustment to the financial criteria for public offerings, BIST also adjusted its the listing requirements. The new listing thresholds indicate that the BIST has tightened the conditions for listing on the Star Market.

