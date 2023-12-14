Issuances Approved by The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye – November 2023

INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE
Agrotech Yüksek Teknoloji ve Yatırım AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 200,000,000 and TRY 100,000,000
Ekos Teknoloji ve Elektrik AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares TRY 60,000,000
1000 Yatırımlar Holding AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and New Shares TRY 7,000,000 and TRY 2,500,000
Çates Elektrik Üretim AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 24,795,000 and TRY 8,255,000
Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares TRY 35,000,000 and TRY 17,500,000
Batı Ege Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares TRY 290,000,000

 

SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE SIZE of ISSUANCE
Balatacılar Balatacılık Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Private Placement TRY 13,500,000
Mia Teknoloji AŞ Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 456,000,000
İndeks Bilgisayar Sistemleri Mühendislik Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ Issuance Through Internal Resources TRY 526,000,000
Hacı Ömer Sabancı Holding AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares TRY 59,972,038.18
OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares TRY 86,784,965
Margün Enerji Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A,Ş Issuance Through Internal Resources and Issuance Through Dividend TRY 543,140,805.88 and TRY 226,859,194.12
Naturel Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ Issuance Through Internal Resources and Issuance Through Dividend TRY 101,328,027.59 and TRY 30,671,972.41
Esenboğa Elektrik Üretim AŞ Issuance Through Internal Resources and Issuance Through Dividend TRY 148,960,229.16 and TRY 47,039,770.84
Bizim Toptan Satış Mağazaları AŞ Offering Through Issuance of New Shares TRY 20,476,074

 

DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES
COMPANY NAME TYPE of SALE ISSUANCE LIMIT
Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri AŞ Qualified Investor TRY 650,000,000
Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000
BNP Paribas Finansal Kiralama AŞ Qualified Investor TRY 2,000,000,000
Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim AŞ Qualified Investor TRY 2,500,000,000
Escar Filo Kiralama Hizmetleri AŞ Qualified Investor TRY 1,000,000,000
Marka Mağazacılık AŞ Private Placement/ Qualified Investor TRY 1,500,000,000

