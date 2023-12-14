Issuances Approved by The Capital Markets Board of Türkiye – November 2023
|INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of SALE
|SIZE of ISSUANCE
|Agrotech Yüksek Teknoloji ve Yatırım AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 200,000,000 and TRY 100,000,000
|Ekos Teknoloji ve Elektrik AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
|TRY 60,000,000
|1000 Yatırımlar Holding AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and New Shares
|TRY 7,000,000 and TRY 2,500,000
|Çates Elektrik Üretim AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 24,795,000 and TRY 8,255,000
|Şeker Yatırım Menkul Değerler AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares and Sale of Existing Shares
|TRY 35,000,000 and TRY 17,500,000
|Batı Ege Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
|TRY 290,000,000
|SHARE ISSUANCES of PUBLIC COMPANIES
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of SALE
|SIZE of ISSUANCE
|Balatacılar Balatacılık Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Private Placement
|TRY 13,500,000
|Mia Teknoloji AŞ
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 456,000,000
|İndeks Bilgisayar Sistemleri Mühendislik Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ
|Issuance Through Internal Resources
|TRY 526,000,000
|Hacı Ömer Sabancı Holding AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
|TRY 59,972,038.18
|OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
|TRY 86,784,965
|Margün Enerji Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret A,Ş
|Issuance Through Internal Resources and Issuance Through Dividend
|TRY 543,140,805.88 and TRY 226,859,194.12
|Naturel Yenilenebilir Enerji AŞ
|Issuance Through Internal Resources and Issuance Through Dividend
|TRY 101,328,027.59 and TRY 30,671,972.41
|Esenboğa Elektrik Üretim AŞ
|Issuance Through Internal Resources and Issuance Through Dividend
|TRY 148,960,229.16 and TRY 47,039,770.84
|Bizim Toptan Satış Mağazaları AŞ
|Offering Through Issuance of New Shares
|TRY 20,476,074
|DEBT INSTRUMENTS ISSUANCES
|COMPANY NAME
|TYPE of SALE
|ISSUANCE LIMIT
|Yeo Teknoloji Enerji ve Endüstri AŞ
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 650,000,000
|Peker Gayrimenkul Yatırım Ortaklığı AŞ
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,500,000,000
|BNP Paribas Finansal Kiralama AŞ
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,000,000,000
|Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Üretim AŞ
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 2,500,000,000
|Escar Filo Kiralama Hizmetleri AŞ
|Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,000,000,000
|Marka Mağazacılık AŞ
|Private Placement/ Qualified Investor
|TRY 1,500,000,000
