ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

The Roadmap To Regulation Of Crypto-Assets: The Introduction Of MiCAR Loyens & Loeff As part of the EU Digital Finance Package, the European Commission proposed the Markets in Crypto-assets Regulation (MiCAR) to regulate and establish a framework for crypto-assets...

Non-financial Misconduct - Are You Ready For The FCA's And PRA's New Regulatory Framework? Simons Muirhead & Burton The Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently published their respective consultation papers setting out their rules on non-financial misconduct...

A Guide To The Steps You Can Take Against A Debtor Giambrone & Partners The current economic crisis seems to have avoided a deep recession, however, growth is limited as factors such as inflation have not returned to the former low rate.

AIFMD 2 - A Fine-Tuning Of The AIFMD Framework And Targeted Harmonisation With The UCITS Framework Arendt & Medernach Following additional inter-institutional negotiations aimed at fine-tuning the text of the provisional political agreement reached with the EU Parliament earlier in July 2023...

Final Text Of Political Agreement On AIFMD II Has Been Published CMS Luxembourg On 25 November 2021, the European Commission (the Commission) put forward its proposal for amendments to the Directive 2011/61/EU on alternative investment fund managers...