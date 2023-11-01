HOW TO OPEN A BANK ACCOUNT IN TURKEY AS FOREIGNER?

Foreigners living in Turkey have the right to open a bank account. Especially with the move of many foreigners to Turkey in recent years, it is important for them to be able to sustain their lives. Many foreigners who are studying, residing in Turkey, want to invest, want to open a company, want to send money to their family in different countries, etc., are looking for the answer to this question. The opening of a bank account by a foreign person and the opening of a bank account by a foreign legal entity are subject to different procedures. We as Cebeci&Bayram Law firm help our clients fast and efficient way to open a bank account with partner banks.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIRED DOCUMENTS?

Utility Bill

Foreigner identification number or tax number (Our Law Firm obtain it from Tax Office)

Pasaport

Mobile phone number

HOW LONG DOES IT TAKE TO OPEN AN ACCOUNT?

Our law firm can open all bank accounts within 1 day through the contracted bank.

IS IT NECESSARY TO MAKE A DEPOSIT TO OPEN THE ACCOUNT?

No. You don't have to deposit any money to open a bank account.

IN WHICH BANKS CAN I OPEN AN ACCOUNT?

In particular, Ziraat Bank of Turkey, Kuveyt Turk and Finans Banks of Turkey are the banks where foreigners open the most accounts. Türkiye Finans Bank is the partner bank of our law firm and all transactions can be carried out effectively on the same day

DO I HAVE TO HAVE RESIDENCE PERMIT TO OPEN A BANK ACCOUNT?

Most of the banks in Turkey requires residence permit to open a bank account. However, thanks to our partner banks we can open a bank account for foreigner clients succesfuly without residence permit.

HOW TO OPEN A COMPANY ACCOUNT

A bank account in the name of the company can be opened by a manager, partner, member of the board of directors, etc., who has the authority to sign on behalf of the company.

In order to open a bank account, it is not necessary to have an office in Turkey or to engage in commercial activities. However, the company must have a notification address and obtain a tax number.

The company's articles of association, chamber of commerce registration, establishment and activity documents, and records in the trade registry are required. These documents must be translated, notarized or consular approved.



Apart from these, additional information may be requested. You can contact the relevant bank.

