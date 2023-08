ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Offering Through Issuance of New Shares

Offering Through Issuance of New Shares

Offering Through Issuance of New Shares

Offering Through Issuance of New Shares

ISSUANCES APRROVED BY THE CAPITAL MARKETS BOARD OF TÜRKİYE – JULY 2023

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

What Should Fund Promoters Look For When Selecting A Third-Party AIFM Services Provider? Ocorian Selecting the right AIFM is crucial for investment managers as they will assist with the full lifecycle of a fund. But with a wide range

DORA Is Coming – Are You Ready? Fieldfisher The use of information and communication technology systems within the financial services sector is now ubiquitous, with critical core business operations such as payments...

Alternative Investment Funds 2023 Baer & Karrer The establishment and operation of Alternative Investment Funds ("AIFs") (and their managers) is governed by the Federal Act on Collective...

Law On Alternative Investment Fund Managers („AIFM") - Update July 2023 ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme This brochure contains the amended Law of 12 July 2013 on alternative investment fund managers ("AIFM") in French and English.

Outsourcing Your Finance Function Hillier Hopkins Overseas businesses establishing a UK footprint will face many challenges. Managing a finance function should not be one of them, say John Bennett and James Johnson.