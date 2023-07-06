Recent developments

The Regulation Amending the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers and the Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on Information Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services was published in the Official Gazette on 27 June 2023.

Please refer to our previous legal alert dated 4 May 2023 on the extension of the deadline to comply with the new payment services regulations.

What's new?

The deadline to comply with the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers ("Regulation") and the Communiqué on Information Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services ("Communiqué"), which was published in the Official Gazette on 1 December 2021, has been extended again.

In this respect, the deadline for compliance with the Regulation and Communiqué, which was set for 30 June 2023, has now been extended to 30 September 2023.

