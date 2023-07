ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

ELTIFs (European Long-Term Investment Funds) And Luxembourg ELTIF Structures Chevalier & Sciales On 19 May 2015, the EU published Regulation (EU) 2015/760 on European long-term investment funds to encourage and develop long-term finance, which is vital for boosting growth, employment, innovation and competitiveness.

Commercial Court Finds Indemnities Covered Negligence Where No Express Reference Herbert Smith Freehills The Commercial Court has found in favour of Herbert Smith Freehills' client PA(GI) in a trial of preliminary issues concerning claims for indemnification of PPI liabilities and related costs...

Digital Operational Resilience – Are You DORA Ready? William Fry The Digital Operational Resilience Act (Regulation EU 2022/2554) (DORA) came into force on 16 January 2023, and on 19 June 2023, the European Supervisory Authorities (ESAs)...

Sustainability Claims And Greenwashing: Guidance At The National And European Level Loyens & Loeff The AFM has published a consultation document on new guidelines for sustainability claims (see: link). The guidelines aim to provide clarity on the use of sustainability claims by financial...

The EU Deforestation Regulation Is Coming Soon – Will Your Products Be Deforestation-Free? Ropes & Gray LLP The EU is on the verge of adopting a broadly applicable Deforestation Regulation. A stated impetus for the legislation is the environmental, economic and social benefits of forests.