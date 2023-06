ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Court Of Appeal Confirms No Duty Owed By Professional To Non-client Recipient Of Advice Herbert Smith Freehills The Court of Appeal has handed down judgment in David McClean & Ors v Andrew Thornhill KC [2023] EWCA Civ 466, unanimously dismissing the appeal. Herbert Smith Freehills Partner Will Glassey...

The UK's Financial Conduct Authority Consults On Changes To The Rules On Remuneration Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP This amendment will mean that firms that either have average total assets equal to or below £4 billion on a three-year average...

What Does The Future Regulation Of Buy Now Pay Later Look Like And What Does It Mean For Merchants? Gowling WLG His Majesty's Treasury announced in February 2021 its intention to regulate interest-free Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") products.

Jersey Private Funds & The Middle East Ocorian Over the course of the last few years, Ocorian's award-wining Family Office team has seen the demand from family offices for fund solutions grow significantly.

Malta Country Analysis Report Finance Malta Malta is a small island nation located in the Mediterranean Sea. The country is known for its rich history, beautiful beaches, and historic architecture.