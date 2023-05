ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Click on the link below to read.

Your Capital Markets Team in Türkiye summarized the issuances approved during April 2023.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

FCA Delays Introduction Of Sustainability Disclosure Requirements Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The delay, the FCA explained, will enable it to consider the significant response to its consultation on the new rules.

The Quincecare Duty: A Novel And Influential Judgment Herbert Smith Freehills In the context of the current unsettled law regarding the scope of the so-called Quincecare duty, a recent Hong Kong decision analysing the nature of duty is an important development.

CSSF Supervisory Priorities In Sustainable Finance CMS Luxembourg Furthermore, the CSSF sets forth its priorities for the asset management industry and issuers.

Financial Conduct Authority Calls For Improvements In ESG Benchmarks Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced that, after conducting a "preliminary review" of ESG benchmarks, "the overall quality of ESG-related disclosures...

Consultations Published Under The SFDR And The Taxonomy Regulation Dillon Eustace The past week has been a busy one for developments in the EU sustainable finance sphere, with the ESAs publishing a consultation on proposed amendments to the SFDR Level 2 Measures...