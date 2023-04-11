ARTICLE

As announced on 23 September 2022, the government will legislate in Spring Finance Bill 2023 to increase the generosity and availability of the c. The amount of investment that companies will be able to raise under the SEIS will increase from £150,000 to £250,000. To enable more companies to use the scheme, the gross asset limit will be increased from £200,000 to £350,000 and the age limit on a qualifying trade from 2 to 3 years. To support these increases, the annual investor limit will be doubled to £200,000. The changes will take effect from 6 April 2023.

