Expansion Of The Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme
As announced on 23 September 2022, the government will legislate
in Spring Finance Bill 2023 to increase the generosity and
availability of the c. The amount of investment that companies will
be able to raise under the SEIS will increase from £150,000
to £250,000. To enable more companies to use the scheme, the
gross asset limit will be increased from £200,000 to
£350,000 and the age limit on a qualifying trade from 2 to 3
years. To support these increases, the annual investor limit will
be doubled to £200,000. The changes will take effect from 6
April 2023.
