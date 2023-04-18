ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

The Fit And Proper Test – What Does It Mean? Herrington Carmichael All firms regulated or authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 are subject to the Senior Management and Certification Regime (‘SM&CR').

Unlocking Green Bonds – AFM&'s Latest Views Loyens & Loeff Countering greenwashing is important for all market participants. This is true for issuers, for investors, but also for banks arranging an issuance. To avoid greenwashing or, the opposite...

Senior Management Functions: Are You Now Within Scope Of The Civil Financial Penalties Regime? Ogier The Notice issued by the Jersey Financial Services Commission [JFSC] on senior management functions came into effect on 13 March 2023...

Revisiting AT1 Bonds And Navigating Waterfalls Going Forward PwC Legal Germany Switzerland boasts at least 150 named significant waterfalls, including Europe's largest. Most Swiss waterfalls flow peacefully and in a set direction.

Guernsey Funds And The AIFMD Carey Olsen Guernsey is a Crown Dependency. The Bailiwick of Guernsey (Guernsey, together with Herm, Sark, Alderney and the surrounding islets) is part of the British Isles...