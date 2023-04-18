Bu ayki bültenimizde Sermaye Piyasası Kurulu tarafından yayınlanan son gelişmeleri özetledik ve Mart ayı içerisinde onaylanan ihraçları derledik.

Okuamak için aşağıdaki resme tıklayınız.

Türk Sermaye Piyasasındaki Son Gelişmeler_Mart 2023

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.