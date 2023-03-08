Turkey:
Recent Developments In Turkish Capital Markets – February 2023
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Your Capital Markets Team in Türkiye summarized the latest
updates from the Capital Markets Board as well as the issuances
approved during February 2023.
Click on the link below to read.
Recent Developments in Turkish Capital Markets -
February 2022
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey
What Is MIFID II And What It Deals With?
Boccadutri International Law Firm
MIFID II (Second Markets in Financial Instruments Directive) is a European Union directive that regulates the market for financial instruments in the EU.