ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Increase In Monetary Limits For Know Your Customer Requirements Norton Rose Fulbright Some of the monetary limits under the Regulation on Measures Regarding Prevention of Laundering Proceeds of Crime and Financing of Terrorism (published in the Official Gazette...

Is The DMA A Friend Or Foe To BigTech Companies? Özdirekcan Dündar Şenocak Ak Avukatlık Ortaklığı The Digital Markets Act was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on 12 October 2022 and entered into force on 1 November 2022.

Litigation Funding: A Useful Tool For Forward-Looking GCs And In-House Lawyers Therium Crafty Counsel Disputes Day in November 2022 brought together in-house GCs and legal teams in London to discuss how to successfully manage litigation and other disputes.

Central Bank 'Dear CEO' Letter To All Regulated Firms, Reconfirming 2023 Priorities Arthur Cox The Dear CEO letter from Central Bank Deputy Governors Sharon Donnery and Derville Rowland to regulated financial services firms, summarising the Central Bank's...

Five Fund Technology Trends For 2023 Jersey Finance Limited The need for efficiency will drive technology adoption over the next 12 months.