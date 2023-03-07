Recent Developments

Regulation Amending the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers and Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on Information Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services was published in the Official Gazette dated 28 February 2023.

Please refer to our previous legal alert dated 28 November 2022 on the extension of the deadline to comply with the new payment services regulations.

What's new?

The deadline to comply with the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance and Payment Service Providers ("Regulation") and Communiqué on Information Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services ("Communiqué") which was published in the Official Gazette dated 1 December 2021 has been extended again.

In this respect, the deadline for compliance with the Regulation and Communiqué, which was set for 28 February 2023, is now extended to 30 April 2023.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.