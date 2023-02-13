self

Recent Developments

On 5 August 2022, the Turkish Personal Data Protection Authority (DPA) published the Guidelines on Protection of Personal Data in the Banking Sector ("Guidelines"). The Guidelines provide detailed explanations on data processing activities and give examples of good practices in the banking sector. The Guidelines are available online here (in Turkish).

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.