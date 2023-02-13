self

Recent Developments

Article 73 of Banking Law No. 5411 ("Law") authorizes the Banking Regulatory and Supervisory Authority (BRSA) to determine the scope, form, procedures and principles regarding the sharing and transferring of client information. The BRSA previously published the Regulation on Disclosure of Client Information ("Regulation"), which we analyzed in our legal alert dated 7 June 2021. Accordingly, on 11 August 2022 the BRSA published the Circular on the Disclosure of Client Information No. 2022/1 ("Circular") to clarify the Regulation and to determine the procedures for the application processes stipulated in the Regulation. The Circular is available here in Turkish.

