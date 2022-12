ARTICLE

Understanding The Interaction Between DORA And The Central Bank's Operational Resilience Guidance Matheson In Matheson LLP's Insight entitled "Early Christmas gift from Europe – DORA is adopted", the recent adoption of DORA by the Council of the European Union is discussed.

Early Christmas Gift From Europe – DORA Is Adopted Matheson On 28 November 2022, the Council of the European Union ("EU") (the "Council") adopted the Digital Operational Resilience Act ("DORA"), the final step in the legislative approval process...

Overview Of Relevant Points From The ECJ Judgment And Its Further Implications PwC Legal Germany On 22 November 2022 the Grand Chamber of the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) delivered its judgment in Joined Cases C-37/20 Luxembourg Business Registers and C-601/20 Sovim (the Judgment).

The European Financial Reporting Advisory Group Submits Draft European Sustainability Reporting Standards To The European Commission Mayer Brown On 23 November 2022, the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group ("EFRAG") submitted the first set of draft EU Sustainability Reporting Standards ("ESRS") to the European Commission.

Greenwashing Crackdown Continues With New FCA Rules Morrison & Foerster LLP On 25 October 2022, the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") announced a series of proposed measures aimed at tackling greenwashing.