Regulation Amending the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance, Payment Service Providers ("Amending Regulation") has been published in the Official Gazette dated 25/11/2022 and numbered 32024.

With the Amending Regulation:

Transition periods in the certain paragraphs of the Provisional Article 1 of the Regulation on Payment Services and Electronic Money Issuance, Payment Service Providers (" Regulation ") regarding the transitional provisions have been amended as "until the date of 28/2/2023".

") regarding the transitional provisions have been amended as "until the date of 28/2/2023". A provision as "However, the organizations within the scope of this paragraph are obliged to comply with the provisions of the fourth and fifth paragraphs of the article 15 of this Regulation and the provisions of the article 66 until the date of 1/12/2022." has been added to the Provisional Article 1 of the Regulation.

You can access the full Turkish text of the Amending Regulation from the link below.

https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2022/11/20221125-4.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.