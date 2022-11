ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Rethink Your Due Diligence Questionnaire: Five Top Tips To Make It Awesome MJ Hudson Did your due diligence questionnaire fall out of the ugly tree and hit every branch on the way down? 🌲 Could it scare vultures off a meat truck? 😱 Does it read like an actuary, a lawyer and...

Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership (SCSp) And Common Limited Partnership (SCS) Chevalier & Sciales Luxembourg has enhanced its existing limited partnership regime, adding the special limited partnership to its range of investment vehicles designed for the alternative investment industry...

FCA Consults On New UK Sustainability Disclosure Requirements Proskauer Rose LLP On 25 October 2022, the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") published a consultation paper (CP22/20) on Sustainability Disclosure Requirements ("SDR") and investment labels (the "Consultation").

European Commission Report On The Securitisation Regulation Maples Group On 10 October 2022 the European Commission finally published its eagerly anticipated report1 (the "Report") on the Securitisation Regulation2 .

The EU Platform On Sustainable Finance's Final Report On Minimum Safeguards Debevoise & Plimpton The European Commission's Platform on Sustainable Finance, an expert group established to assist with the development of the EU's sustainable finance policies, recently published its Final Report on Minimum Safeguards under the EU Taxonomy Regulation.