On 19 August 2021, the Banking Regulation and Supervisory Agency ("BRSA") published the draft Regulation on Operation Principles of Digital Banks and Banking as a Service ("Digital Banking Regulation") on its website and the same has entered into force on 1 January 2022.

The Regulation aims to determine the operating principles of branchless banks that only serve through digital channels and the banking services as a service model, in order to encourage financial innovation in the banking sector, increase financial inclusion and facilitate access to banking services.

The Regulation sets out rules for obtaining a Digital Bank license in Turkey and other operational and financial requirements that a Digital Bank must comply with.

General Rules and Framework

Under the Digital Banking Regulation, "digital bank" is defined as a credit institution that provides banking services mainly through electronic banking services distribution channels instead of physical branches. Digital banks cannot have offices other than their headquarters and affiliated service units of the headquarters and they cannot open physical branches.

Although the general rule is "providing services on electronic channels"; digital banks are obliged to establish at least one physical office to tackle the complaints of customers. In addition, digital banks can provide services through their own ATM networks or existing ATM networks; can provide cash withdrawal or deposit services through the businesses they cooperate with.

Based on the definition available in the Digital Banking Regulation, we can conclude that digital banks may serve their customers via the following channels, where customers are allowed to perform remote banking transactions or give instructions to the bank for the performance thereof.

Internet banking;

Mobile banking;

Telephone banking;

Open banking channels; and

Any electronic distribution channels (such as ATMs and kiosk devices).

The minimum paid-up capital amount required for a digital bank to obtain an operating license has been set at TRY-1,000,000,000 (one billion Turkish Liras, app. €54.63 Million Euros). Please note that BRSA is authorized to increase this amount if it deems it necessary.

Services and Restrictions:

The Digital Banking Regulation stipulates that a digital bank can carry out any activities that a credit institution can perform, depending on whether it is a deposit or participation bank as the main rule.

The activities of a digital bank are restricted in terms of specific topics set out in the Digital Banking Regulation. We may group these activities under the following headings.

Client Portfolio Limitations : Credit customers of digital banks may only consist of financial consumers and small and medium enterprises (" SMEs "). However, if an SME grows out of SME size after the digital bank has started serving, the serving digital bank is allowed to provide only foreign currency loans to that business until the same falls back into the size limits of the SMEs.

: Credit customers of digital banks may only consist of financial consumers and small and medium enterprises (" "). However, if an SME grows out of SME size after the digital bank has started serving, the serving digital bank is allowed to provide only foreign currency loans to that business until the same falls back into the size limits of the SMEs. Exceptions to Activity Restrictions : It is stipulated that it would not be contrary to the above-mentioned "Client Portfolio Limitations" for a digital bank to carry out transactions that are listed as loans in Article 48 of the Banking Law by operating in interbank markets or money and capital markets, or to extend loans to other banks, or to provide foreign currency loans to businesses with a size above an SME.

: It is stipulated that it would not be contrary to the above-mentioned "Client Portfolio Limitations" for a digital bank to carry out transactions that are listed as loans in Article 48 of the Banking Law by operating in interbank markets or money and capital markets, or to extend loans to other banks, or to provide foreign currency loans to businesses with a size above an SME. Ban on the Manner of Organizing and Physical Branches: Except for general directorates and service units affiliated to these general directorates, it is forbidden for a digital bank to establish an organization under any name such as correspondent units, agencies, representation offices, or open physical branches, or to provide safe deposit box, custodial transaction, and custody services, except for those that will be carried out in the digital environment.

However, there are some exceptions to the ban on the presence of physical branches. In this context, there are no legal obstacles for the digital banks to establish physical offices to handle customer complaints unless they are used as a branch office, to receive services from support service organizations, including marketing services, in a way to communicate face-to-face with the customers or to complete any transactions that started in distribution channels of electronic banking services but could not be completed in these channels due to the actual impossibilities and could not be carried out from physical access points, by communicating face-to-face with the customer through the digital bank's own personnel or the personnel of the institutions from which it receives support services. In fact, digital banks are required to set up at least one physical office to handle customer complaints.

Restriction as to Lending: Although the BRSA authorizes digital banks to grant credits, this activity is subject to specific requirements. Accordingly, the aggregate sum of unsecured cash consumer loans that digital banks can grant to a customer (excluding expenditures and cash withdrawals effected via credit cards, and overdraft accounts) must not exceed four times the monthly average net income amount of the relevant customer, which is declared and confirmed by digital banks, or TRY-10.000 (ten thousand Turkish Liras)if the bank cannot determine the customer's average monthly net income.

If a digital bank increases its minimum paid-in capital to TRY-2,500,000,000 (two billion and five hundred million Turkish Liras, app. €136.60 Million Euros) during or after the process of obtaining an operating license, it shall have the right to request the removal of the restrictions on activities, which will be mentioned below, by applying the BRSA. The BRSA has the authority to remove such restrictions altogether or gradually within the transition plan framework that it deems appropriate. From such an arrangement laid down in the Digital Banking Regulation, it is understood that capital is not the only requirement of the BRSA to remove the activity restrictions.

Please note that Digital Banks are obliged to comply with the provisions of the Digital Banking Regulation, in addition to all the provisions of the legislation that the credit institutions are obliged to comply with while performing their relevant activities, i.e., Banking Law.

