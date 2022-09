ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Don't Greenwash: Fund Managers Must Be Careful How They Talk About ESG MJ Hudson To greenwash, or not to greenwash. That is the question. Green, sustainable, ethical, responsible, environmentally-friendly… these are all words used by managers to describe their funds.

Regulation Round Up Proskauer Rose LLP Welcome to the Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.

Jersey Cash Box Structures Carey Olsen A Jersey cash box structure is a well-established financing tool for facilitating access by UK listed companies ("PLCs") to immediate funding by way of a share or convertible bond issue.

The A - Z Of Terrible Fund Marketing MJ Hudson In this series, MJ Hudson's Investor Relations team reveal the 26 tell-tale signs of terrible fund marketing.

New UK Funds Regime Presents Guernsey Opportunity Carey Olsen The UK's new "Qualifying Asset Holding Company" ("QAHC") regime, which came into effect on 1 April 2022, is one of the first proposals to result from the UK government's review of the UK funds regime...