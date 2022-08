ARTICLE

FCA Enforcement Action – Company Censured And Executive Directors Fined For Breaches Of Listing Rules And MAR Herbert Smith Freehills The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has censured Carillion and provisionally fined three of the company's former executive directors for breaches of the Listing Rules...

FCA Hopes Its Consumer Duty Will Lead To Major Shift In Financial Services Lewis Silkin The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed its plans to introduce a new Consumer Duty. It says that this will fundamentally improve how firms serve consumers.

6 Tips For A Successful Bank Account Opening Application CYAUSE Audit Services Ltd In our previous Article Opening a Bank Account in Cyprus we have explained the procedure and the documentation needed to open a bank account in Cyprus, below we are providing 6 tips to make the procedure easier and to avoid common mistakes.

The Rise Of ESG And Sustainable Fund Finance In Europe Walkers ESG and sustainable finance regulations are developing rapidly in Europe and the evolving framework deserves close attention from managers, lenders and market participants.

The Financial Services And Markets Bill – A New Vision For Future UK Financial Services Herbert Smith Freehills n a speech delivered at Mansion House on 19 July 2022, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, The Rt Hon Nadhim Zahawi MP, sets out the government's vision for the future of UK financial service...