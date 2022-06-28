Turkey:
Timeline For TRLIBOR To TLREF Transition Is Announced
28 June 2022
LBF Partners
The Turkish Lira Overnight Reference Rate
("TLREF") had begun to be published on
June 17, 2019, to meet the need for a short-term benchmark in
Turkish Lira instead of the Turkish Lira Interbank Offer Rate
("TRLIBOR"), and the TLREF Committee had
been working on the IBOR transition process and TLREF within the
scope of the benchmark reform in coordination with the
international organizations.
Pursuant to the public announcement of the Bank Associations of
Turkey dated May 25, 2022, the TLREF Committee's works on the
IBOR transition process and TLREF within the scope of the benchmark
reform have been completed, and TRLIBOR will be replaced by TLREF
in line with the following timeline:
(i) TRLIBOR will not be published after June
30, 2022.
(ii) TRLIBOR/TLREF transition spread will start
to be announced on July 1, 2022.
(iii) The outstanding transactions indexed to
TRLIBOR will switch to TLREF as of July 1, 2022.
