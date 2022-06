ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Regulation Round Up Proskauer Rose LLP Welcome to the Regulation Round Up, a regular bulletin highlighting the latest developments in UK and EU financial services regulation.

The "Persisting Challenge" Of SFDR Complexity - ESAs Clarification Of SFDR RTS Arthur Cox The European Supervisory Authorities have published a statement providing clarifications on the draft RTS with regard to the content, methodologies and presentation of disclosures...

Structured Products In Jersey… A Fund Alternative? (AMCS) Collas Crill Simply described, structured products are a contract with a bank or issuer and the contract has a pre-defined outcome that if certain conditions are met, an investor will receive a particular rate of return or coupon.

OFSI Publishes Updated Enforcement And Penalty Guidance Debevoise & Plimpton On 8 June 2022, the United Kingdom's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) announced that its new strict liability enforcement standard and updated accompanying guidance...

Private Investment Funds In Guernsey Collas Crill Guernsey's Private Investment Fund (PIF) regime recognises that for some promoters, the nature of the target investors warrants a more flexible, cost-effective and timely approach to regulation and fund launch...