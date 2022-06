ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Commission Issues New SFDR Q&A William Fry On 25 May 2022, ESMA published responses received from the Commission to the SFDR questions raised by the European Supervisory Authorities on 16 May last.

Privy Council Considers Presumption Of Undue Influence In Context Of Bank's Security Rights Herbert Smith Freehills The Board of the Privy Council has dismissed a claim of undue influence against a bank in relation to a mortgage deed entered into as security for a loan made by the bank.

Default On A Secured Loan Facility: The English High Court Considers A Lender's Right To Terminate Mayer Brown In Lombard North Central Plc v European Skyjets Ltd1, the English High Court has found that a loan agreement had been validly terminated by a lender following the default of a borrower...

FCA Publishes Its Business Plan For 2022/2023 And Strategy For The Years Ahead Proskauer Rose LLP On 7 April 2022, the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") published its 2022/23 Business Plan ("Business Plan"), as well as its Strategy for 2022 to 2025 ("Strategy").

Lombard v Skyjets: Key Takeaways For Lenders And Restructuring Professionals Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The recent English High Court decision of Lombard North Central Plc v European Skyjets Ltd [2022] EWHC 728 (QB) provides some important guidance for lenders and ...