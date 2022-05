ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

BEIS Guidance Notes On Climate-Related Disclosure Obligations Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Ahead of The Companies (Strategic Report) (Climate-related Financial Disclosure) Regulations 2022 (the "Regulations") taking effect on April 6, 2022, the U.K. Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)...

Default On A Secured Loan Facility: The English High Court Considers A Lender's Right To Terminate Mayer Brown In Lombard North Central Plc v European Skyjets Ltd1, the English High Court has found that a loan agreement had been validly terminated by a lender following the default of a borrower...

Luxembourg Partnerships In The Asset Management Industry ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme Partnerships are vehicles of choice for the asset management industry, especially in the field of private equity, real estate, debt and other 'illiquid' strategies.

Lombard v Skyjets: Key Takeaways For Lenders And Restructuring Professionals Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP The recent English High Court decision of Lombard North Central Plc v European Skyjets Ltd [2022] EWHC 728 (QB) provides some important guidance for lenders and ...

FCA Has Extended The Rule On Listed Companies' Climate-Related Financial Disclosure Standards Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP Issuers of standard listed equity shares and Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) will now be required to satisfy certain previously issued climate-related disclosure requirements ("Requirements").