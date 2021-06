ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

Father Fends Off Son's Claim To Half His Home Moon Beever Those who don't have big enough incomes to raise the mortgage finance they need to buy a home are often tempted to include the name of a better-off friend or loved one on the title deeds.

ESG: The European Green Deal Matheson We have recently written on various topics relating to sustainable finance, including social loan principles, greenwashing and the EU Taxonomy Regulation and the related screening criteria.

ESG: Greenwashing And The EU Taxonomy Regulation - Part 1 - Greenwashing, What Is It? Matheson Sustainable finance refers to the concept of making financial investments in projects with environmental objectives by taking into account environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations.

Everything You Need To Know On Luxembourg Investment Funds Loyens & Loeff From the regulatory and tax environment to the fund formation, get a comprehensive overview of the Luxembourg investment funds market.

A Tale Of Loss, Limitation And A Flawed Transaction: Why A Loss May Not Feel Like A Loss Reynolds Porter Chamberlain A recent Court of Appeal decision, Elliott v Hattens [2021] Civ 720, has once again raised the vexed issue of when the limitation period starts to run in a flawed transaction case.