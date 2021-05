ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Finance and Banking from Turkey

What Enforcement Actions Can We Expect From The UK's Financial Conduct Authority In 2021 And Beyond? (Part 2) Arnold & Porter As the UK comes to grips with the government's "roadmap" out of the coronavirus pandemic, attention turns to how specific sectors will fare in the coming months.

Top Five Mistakes Made When Issuing Court Proceedings Keebles Often, people are not afraid to say, "I will take you to Court!" when they are owed a debt. However, a burning question I have had recently is "Can I really?" despite their exclamation to their debtor.

Brexit Continued – UK & EU Agree Memorandum Of Understanding On Financial Services William Fry An announcement on 26 March 2021 confirmed the conclusion of technical discussions on the text of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) provided for under the Joint Declaration...

Business Interruption Insurance: What Next For Businesses Struggling To Recoup Losses Trowers & Hamlins When the Supreme Court handed down its judgment in January on the test case brought by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) about business interruption insurance policies, many business owners...

Marketplace And Platform: The French Legal Roadmap For Your Project Haas Avocats The rise of marketplaces and online platforms is systemic, as shown by the key figures for 2020 published by the French Fédération E-commerce et Vente à Distance (the E-commerce and Distance Selling Federation or "FEVAD") ...