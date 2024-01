ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-structuring from Turkey

Guilty Or Not Guilty: UK Supreme Court Decides Fate Of Administrator Appointed Under Insolvency Act Greenberg Traurig, LLP Persuaded by the words used in the legislation, UK Supreme Court holds that a company administrator appointed under the Insolvency Act is not an officer of a company under TULCRA.

No More HMRC Tax Clearance For Members' Voluntary Liquidations Price Bailey On 6 December 2023, HMRC published a bulletin regarding its decision to cease providing pre and post appointment tax clearances to Insolvency Practitioners (IPs) acting as Liquidators of Members'

The Highest Rates Of Company Insolvencies Since 2008 Ellisons Legal The Office of National Statistics recently published the company insolvency statistics for Q3, which show 6,208 company insolvencies.

Comments On The "Speditörpanten" Case Lindahl In the case "Speditörpanten" (NJA 2022 p. 574), the Supreme Court found that the provisions of the standard agreement NSAB 2015 constitute commercial practice in the shipping...

Pursuing Insolvent Debtors: Preference Payments And Retention Of Title Clauses Thomson Snell & Passmore This is the second article in our two part series about the options for recovering a debt from a debtor in financial trouble. In this edition we look at the risk of a debt repayment...