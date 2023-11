ARTICLE

Carillion Director Disqualification Proceedings – Insolvency Service Drops Proceedings Against Non-executive Directors In So-called "Test Case" Herbert Smith Freehills On the eve of trial, the Insolvency Service (IS), acting on behalf of the Secretary of State for Business and Trade, has discontinued disqualification proceedings brought in January 2021...

Court Control Of Office-Holders: Applying The Brakes? Gatehouse Chambers Under the Insolvency Act 1986 (IA 1986), office-holders are given wide powers but they are subject to the control of the court. In order to allow insolvency practitioners to carry out their duties efficiently...

Rescue Plan For Mac Interiors Limited Refused By The High Court William Fry The scheme of arrangement (Rescue Plan) prepared by the examiner of Mac Interiors Limited (Company) has not been approved by the High Court following strong objections...

Adjudication Enforcement - Group Holding Company Guarantee Averts Stay Of Execution Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP The claimant, Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited, sought judgment for £3,316,487.55 to enforce an adjudicator's decision in its favour against Carmarthenshire County Council.

Updated TPR Guidance On Regulated Apportionment Arrangements Norton Rose Fulbright Hong Kong The Pensions Regulator (TPR) has published an update to its guidance on Regulated Apportionment Arrangements (RAAs), replacing its earlier guidance published in 2010 and its subsequent 2017 ‘quick guide'.