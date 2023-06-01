Turkey:
7440 Sayılı Bazı Alacakların Yeniden Yapılandırılması İle Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'da Yer Alan Başvuru Ve İlk Taksit Ödeme Süreleri Bir Ay Uzatılmıştır
26 Mayıs 2023 tarihli ve 32202 sayılı Resmi
Gazete'de yayımlanan 7300 sayılı
Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ile 7440 sayılı
Bazı Alacakların Yeniden
Yapılandırılması ile Bazı Kanunlarda
Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'da yer
alan başvuru ve ilk taksit ödeme süreleri bir ay
uzatılmıştır.
