26 Mayıs 2023 tarihli ve 32202 sayılı Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan 7300 sayılı Cumhurbaşkanı Kararı ile 7440 sayılı Bazı Alacakların Yeniden Yapılandırılması ile Bazı Kanunlarda Değişiklik Yapılmasına Dair Kanun'da yer alan başvuru ve ilk taksit ödeme süreleri bir ay uzatılmıştır.

