Since its founding in 2010, Citil Attorney Partnership has been delivering consulting and litigation services to its clients doing business on a worldwide scale. Citil Attorney Partnership has conducted operations from its Istanbul headquarters and its staff comprises nearly 50 members. Through the “business partnership model” we have established and contacted partner offices in Asia, North America, and EMEA. By integrating a comprehensive understanding of Turkish jurisprudence and international law, we formulate legal and practical resolutions that effectively address the dynamic requirements of our clients with international goals. International investments and trade, data protection and cybersecurity law, real estate, international arbitration, corporate law, contracts law, litigation and dispute resolution services, international crimes and white collar offenses, intellectual property, and administrative law are among our particular areas of expertise.