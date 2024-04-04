ARTICLE

50 MOST POPULAR TURKISH CITIZENSHIP QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS

1-Is it possible to invest in Turkey by crypto currency and apply for Turkish citizenship by investment by this method?

It is not legal to make direct payments with crypto assets in Turkey. In the regulation published with the title "Regulation on the Non-Use of Crypto Assets in Payments", the use of Cryptocurrency in payments is prohibited as of April 30, 2021. However, the only condition for obtaining citizenship is that the money has been transferred from the applicant's own account in Turkey or outside Turkey. Some real estate companies or 3rd parties can convert this cryptocurrency and may send to applicants own bank account established in Turkey. Apart from this method, it is not possible to directly invest with cryptocurrency and apply for citizenship.

2-Can you please explain the main types of taxes in Turkey, especially useful for those who have just moved or are planning to move to Turkey?

Individuals who are resident in Turkey (full liability taxpayers) are subject to tax on their worldwide income. Non-residents (limited liability taxpayers) are taxed only on earnings and revenues derived in Turkey.

Residents include individuals with legal permanent residence in Turkey and those who reside in Turkey for more than 6 months in a calendar year. Temporary absence does not interrupt the continuity of residence in Turkey. An exception to the 6-month rule described above applies to expatriates such as businesspeople, scientists, experts, government employees or journalists who come to Turkey to perform temporary and predefined work. Those who have arrived for education, medical treatment, rest and travel are also exempt. People in these categories are considered to be non-residents even if they stay in Turkey longer than 6 months in a calendar year.

1. Income Taxes ;The Turkish tax legislation includes two main income taxes, namely personal income tax and corporate income tax.

1.1. Personal Income Tax ;Real persons' income is subject to personal income tax. Income is defined as the net amount of all earnings and revenues derived by an individual within a single calendar year.

1.2. Corporate Income Taxes ;In case income elements specified in the Income Tax Law are derived by corporations, taxation is applicable on the legal entities of these corporations.

2.1. Value Added Tax (VAT); The generally applied VAT rates are set at 1%, 8%, and 18%. Commercial, industrial, agricultural, and independent professional goods and services, goods and services imported into the country, and deliveries of goods and services as a result of other activities are all subject to VAT.

2.2. Special Consumption Tax (SCT); There are four main product groups that are subject to SCT at different tax rates:

Petroleum products, natural gas, lubricating oil, solvents, and derivatives of solvents

Automobiles and other vehicles, motorcycles, planes, helicopters, yachts

Tobacco and tobacco products, alcoholic beverages

Luxury products

Unlike VAT, which is applied on each delivery, SCT is charged only once.

3.1.Real Estate Tax: Buildings and land in Turkey are subject to real estate tax. The taxpayer is the owner of the building or land, the owner of any usufruct over the building or land, or if neither of these exist, any person that uses the building or land as its owner.

The tax base for the real estate tax is the tax value of the building or land. The tax value is the value recorded at the Land Registry. The rate of building tax is generally 0.2%, but this rate is reduced to 0.1% for buildings used as residences. The rate of land tax is 0.1%, and the rate of parceled land tax is 0.3%. These rates are increased by 100% within the frontiers of a metropolitan municipality and contiguous regions as defined by law.

3.2. Inheritance Tax There is also an inheritance tax. It is also calculated on a progressive scale, depending on the value of the inheritance.

Taxes are paid annually in two equal instalments, the first at any time during the period from March through May and the second in November.

Since the rates and system are subject to change, please directly consult with one our lawyers for the current and exact rates.

3- Which forms of business for foreigners in Turkey are recommended and what is the procedure, conditions and time frame for registering of each type of company in Turkey?

The most preferred form of business of foreigners is usually trade. Especially, most of the foreigners who are already trading in their own countries aim to trade in Turkey. It is necessary to consider at the activity field of the company and what it is aimed at. If there are going to be some main activity topics, they have to be established as joint stock company. For example, a joint-stock company is required for a bank, a tourism company or a holding. If the type does not have to be a joint stock company and an offer to public is not planned in the future, limited liability companies are preferred.

The limited liability company is best suited for small and medium-sized companies. The incorporation procedure is straightforward, and its characteristics make it a favourite among foreign investors. At least one shareholder is required for this business form and a minimum share capital of 50.000 TRY. The company is managed by a board of directors.

4-Can foreign citizen open and register a company in Turkey without a Turkish Citizen and be the sole owner of the business?

It is necessary to divide this place into two;

1. LLC; If you are not a Turkish citizen, and you want to establish an LLC, it can be established in such a way that you own 100% foreign shares. The only problem here is the work permit. If a foreigner is going to own a 100% company, he has to employ 5 employees to get a work permit, and only then he has a work permit and can work as a manager in his own company. If he cannot hire 5 Turkish citizens, then he must appoint a Turkish director, and THE DIRECTOR MUST HAVE AT LEAST 1% SHARE.

2. JSC; here, a 100% shareholder can be a foreigner, he only needs to appoint a Turkish director, and he can only remain the sole shareholder himself. The rules for the work permit apply in the same way. If he wants to get a work permit, he must get 5 Turkish employees.

5-Can you please explain the work visa in Turkey and it's conditions?

The application process for a Turkish work visa are involved the two sides, the employee and the employer. You cannot start the procedures to get this visa without having a concrete job offer in Turkey. Yet the earliest you can apply is two months before the date of your departure to Turkey. Whereas, the latest you can lodge an application is one month before.

Foreigners lay their applications for work permit through the consular offices in the country of their residence or nationality.

To work in Turkey, you must apply to the nearest Turkish mission to obtain work permit and visa. Your passport, visa application form and a letter from your employer are the necessary documents for your application. Other documents should be submitted to the Turkish Ministry of Labor and Social Security (MLSS) by your employer within ten working days after your application.

6- Can you please explain the work permit in Turkey and its conditions?

A work permit can be obtained either domestically or internationally. However, the procedures for obtaining a work permit from Turkey or abroad differ. First of all, a foreigner who wants to obtain a work permit from abroad must apply for a work visa at the Consulate or Embassy of the Republic of Turkey in the country where he/she currently resides.

For the work visa application, the foreign national's passport, a petition for the work permit application, a photograph and a sample contract for the work to be performed are required.

1. Application from abroad: The company will make an application to MLSS for you, and if this company employs 5 Turks per foreigner, a reference code will be created for you, and this reference code will be given to the Turkish consulate in your country and your work permit will be approved. When the work permit is granted, the Turkish residence permit is also approved.

2. Domestic application: for this, you must have a current residence permit here. For this reason, a residence permit must be obtained first, then the company applies for a work permit for you.

7-What is the cost of registering a company in Turkey?

Before establishing a company in Turkey, at first you need to decide which type of company you will establish. There are mainly two companies that is suitable for foreigners. First one is Limited Liability Company (LLC) other one is Joint Stock Company ( A.Ş.)

Joint Stock Company (with a minimum capital of 250.000 lira)

Limited Liability Companies (with a minimum capital of 50.000 lira)

There are also government costs of the establishing a company which is relevant taxes, publishing on official trade gazette taxes, translation and notarisation fees and registration fees which will be around 500 USD.

You have to hire an accountant as a company, it is usually an expense of 150-200 USD per month.

For the office, you should rent an office, it can be also a virtual one. Virtual offices are about 600 USD per year.

8-What is the conditions for Turkish Citizenship on common grounds?

In addition to investing in the Turkish economy, there are several other ways to obtain Turkish citizenship:

1. By marriage –If you marry a Turkish citizen, you can be eligible for Turkish citizenship but marriage with Turkish citizen is not giving a citizenship directly – only after 3 years of marriage foreigner can apply for a citizenship with following conditions;a) The couple needs to live together,b) Keep away from behaviours that will damage the marital union,c) Should be no threat to the national security and public order.

2. By birth – suitable for those who have at least one parent who is a Turkish citizen.

3. By employment – after five years of work under a contract.

4. By naturalisation – after five years of living in Turkey. An important condition: during this time, you cannot leave the country for a total of more than six months. To apply, you will also need to prove knowledge of the Turkish language, you have a job or prove a sufficient level of income.

5. For special merit (turquoise card) –the turquoise Card cannot be granted to all foreigners in Turkey, there are special people who can obtain it including:

Foreigners with high scientific qualifications that contribute to the development of science and technology.

Foreign investors who provide manpower to the country and undertake investment projects that will support the Turkish economy.

Foreigners who work in import and export

Foreigners who work in scientific research and contribute to the development of the country's technological systems.

Foreign athletes who have achieved success at the international level in terms of artistic and sports activities.

Foreign thinkers and intellectuals who contributed to spreading Turkish culture worldwide.

Foreigners politicians who are interested in issues related to Turkey's national interests.

9- Do I have to pay tax in Turkey if I rent my property?

If you have a property in Turkey, in accordance with the Turkish tax legislation you must pay income tax from renting. The tax is paid in equal instalments twice a year.

The minimum rental income, which is not taxed, is: For housing – 9,500 Turkish liras per year;

If a commercial building is rented, withholding must be paid.

10-What is important when I rent my property as a landlord to a third party ? What needs to be done in order to be on the safe side ? Main points to pay attention before signature ?

The main goal of tenant screening is to help find quality tenants who will pay rent on time and take care of your property as if it were their own. To select responsible tenants, it's important to filter out good potential tenants from the mountain of applications you might receive. Recently, due to the increase in inflation in the country, landlords have begun to ask tenants for an eviction notice. An eviction letter is a written declaration of will that the tenant will vacate the house on a certain date.

11-What is important when I rent property as a tenant? Main points to pay attention before signature for the tenant?

1. Inspect the property and record any current damages

2. Know what's included in the rent, is VAT included in your rent or not?

3. Ask for can you make adjustments and customizations

4. Clearly understand the terms within the agreement and anticipate problems

5. Communicate with your landlord about your expectations

6. Is there a sublease authorisation

7. The immovable usage area is important. for example, if it is only residential, you cannot use it as a home office, because this is a violation of the contract.

12-Do I have to pay taxes in Turkey for my assets which are located outside of Turkey including properties, deposits in any form?

13-Do I and my family members have to serve in Turkish Army if I become Turkish Citizen by Investment?

As a rule, Turkish Citizenship by Investment Investors and their sons who are aged over 22 years old are all exempted of military in Turkey. Therefore, you will not be liable to exercise military service after you would obtain Turkish Citizenship if you are over 22. Every man under the age of 22 has to do military service when acquiring Turkish Citizenship.

14-If my application for Turkish Citizenship is rejected do I a have a right to apply for Turkish Citizenship again?

Yes you can re-apply to the governorship of your place of residence again by collecting your missing documents.

15-How my children older than 18 and my parents can become Turkish Citizen?

With the investment made, the investor, the investor's spouse, children under the age of 18 or dependent children may be entitled to apply for Turkish Citizenship.

Children of the Investor above the age of 18 cannot apply for Turkish Citizenship together with the Investor. In order for the Investor's children over the age of 18 and their parents to acquire Turkish Citizenship;Make a new investment or 5 years of residence in Turkey with a residence permit.

16-Can my children older than 18 and parents apply for resident permit and later Turkish Citizenship? What are the conditions for that?

They can get a short-term residence permit and come to Turkey. They can get this residence permit for any of the following purposes:

for scientific research

to establish commercial connections or business

to participate in an in-service training program

for educational or similar purposes in the framework of student exchange programs;

for tourism purposes

to receive medical treatment given that you do not carry one of the diseases which are considered as a threat to public health

to attend Turkish learning courses

If they are a citizen of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus

And if they stay 5 continuous year in Turkey, after that they can obtain Turkish citizenship.

17-If Invest USD 500 K as a bank deposit for Turkish Citizenship, Do I have to pay tax for 500 K and its interest?

No, you don't have to pay, but you have to pay tax for the earned interest. Since the interest rates are subject to change, please directly consult with one our lawyers for the current and exact rates.

18-May I freely send my deposit in Turkish Bank outside of Turkey after three years?

Yes, you can.

19-What is Yuvam Hesap and main advantages of this type of account?

YUVAM account is a Turkish Lira Time Deposit account which gives you an opportunity to invest your foreign currency funds to TURKEY by offering Central Bank guarantee of protection against exchange rate volatility and also provides an additional return.

YUVAM accounts:Protect the value of your savings against the exchange rate risk. Offer you an FX principal guarantee as well as an opportunity to earn additional return at maturity. Bring your savings into the country's economy. The exchange rate difference on the interest/profit share and your additional return are under the guarantee of the Central Bank.

20-What will happen to my Turkish Citizenship Status if I withdraw my 500 USD K within 3 years?

The investor must commit that he/she will not withdraw USD 500.000 for 3 years. Deposit cannot be withdrawn from the bank for 3 years. If they withdraw the money in 3 years, the citizenship will be cancelled retrospectively.

21-Can I invest USD 500 K in different Turkish Banks?

No, it should be in the same bank.

22-How long does it take the whole procedure for Turkish Citizenship by Investment and is there any fast track option?

Once after the investment is completed, and post-investment works are duly done, then the acquisition of official Turkish Citizenship status takes formally around 4-6 months at the most. The fastest way to citizenship would be to buy property. Although some people say there is a fast track, don't believe it, they may be scammers.

23- Is it must to change the foreign currency to Turkish Lira for the process of property purchase for foreign citizens and make payment to the seller in Turkish Lira?

Foreigners that do have not Turkish citizenship must make the payment in Turkish Lira. Firstly, the buyer has to make an exchange to a Bank, then the bank exchanges the price with the Central Bank of Turkey. The payment will be made in Turkish Lira to the foreign buyer. Thus, the foreign buyer is allowed to buy the real estate by Turkish Lira. Or the investor will send foreign currency to the seller and the seller will convert this money into Turkish Lira on behalf of the investor and receive an exchange certificate.

24-Is legal process for collection of money from someone in Turkey difficult?

According to the Turkish legislation, the debtor is required to pay a specified sum of money, as established between the parties but if this fails, the creditor can request an order of peremptory payment, in which case the debtor is obliged to pay the debt/part of the debt in 10 days. If the creditor does not receive a confirmation of payment in this sense, he or she can file for a lawsuit in a period of 5 days after the debtor has received his order. Or direct execution proceedings are carried out. if the debt is not paid within 7 days after the notification, the debt is finalized, and the lien can be proceeded with.

25-Does Turkish Citizenship allow dual citizenship? Will it affect my other citizenships if I become Turkish Citizen by Investment?

Dual citizenship is recognised in Turkey. If your own country does not allow dual citizenship, if it is found out that you are a Turkish citizen, you can be deprivation of citizenship of citizenship in your own country. However, the Turkish authorities do not notify any state that you are a Turkish citizen.

26-What if I have a criminal record in my own country? Does it affect my application for Turkish Citizenship by Investment?

Having a criminal record will affect your application, you must not have any criminal record and police clearance certificate should be obtained for applying Turkish Citizenship

27-Can I and my family choose a new name and surname so new identity when We become a Turkish Citizens?

Yes, you can choose a new Turkish name and surname for you and your family. You cannot select English name instead.

28- Does Turkey report to the relevant authorities of country of origin of the main applicant that the applicant and his family have applied for Turkish Citizenship? Is there any report system?

No.

29-Can my children study in Turkish Colleges, schools, Universities etc. without any restrictions?

After becoming a citizen, you can attend Turkish schools without any restrictions.

30-Can my family benefit from Turkish Insurance and Health System?

The Turkish healthcare system is completely free. Even in very serious and costly diseases, all expenses are covered by the state. After becoming a Turkish citizen, you can benefit from the Turkish Insurance and Health system because you will have the same rights as Turkish citizens.

31-Do I have same right as Turkish Citizens, if I become Turkish citizen by Investment?

Yes, and it gives you the same rights as Turkish citizens by birth.

32-Is there any minimum stay requirement so need to live and stay in Turkey during the application procedure?

No, you do not have to live in Turkey for a certain period of time to obtain citizenship or a short-term residence permit in purpose of citizenship. If you only want to get residence permit, then you need to stay until your residence permit is approved.

33-Can I work freely without need of any work permit in Turkey once I become Turkish citizen by investment?

As a Turkish citizen, you can legally work, and you don't need a work permit for that.

34-Is it possible for the foreigner to buy a land in Turkey? Is there any restrictions?

Mainly there are no legal restrictions against foreigners regarding the acquisition of property ownership. You can't acquire properties in Security Zones and Military Forbidden Zones. You're only allowed to acquire a maximum of 30 hectares. Foreign buyers are also restricted as to the size of land they can buy, it must not be greater than %10 of the town's total land area.

As of 12/12/2023, the Turkish Citizenship Through Investment Program has undergone a significant transformation. The once-viable option of acquiring citizenship through undeveloped land has given way to a more nuanced requirement: the presence of a building or construction servitude. This change not only reshapes the criteria for citizenship but also highlights Turkey's commitment to fostering a sustainable and developed urban landscape. Prospective investors and citizenship seekers should navigate these new waters with careful consideration of the amended regulations, ensuring that their property acquisitions align with the updated eligibility criteria.

35- 5 tips when moving to Turkey?

1. The weather is warm and welcomingA country as large as Turkey will inevitably have a few different climates, but for the most part, you can expect hot, dry summers to follow cold, rainy winters. Accordingly, keep a wide variety of clothes with you

2. It will be good for you to start learning languages so that you can make friends.

3. Strangers are friendly and generous.

You'll find that after meeting someone once or twice, they'll commonly invite you home for a meal, ask if they can treat you to a meal at their (or, more likely, a family member's) restaurant, or offer to show you around town.

4. The food is delicious.

Turkish food is every bit as varied as the country's culture, meaning you can delight your taste buds in innumerable ways. Sample some spicy sucuk sausages and meat or cheese-filled pastries called gözleme alongside a rich Turkish coffee, before digging into your main course.

5. Carry cat food with you

You will encounter a lot of stray cats on every street in Turkey. you can make them happy by carrying cat food with you.

36-Is it possible to buy property and invest in Turkey by using bank credit ?

No.

37-Can you describe 5 Useful apps in Turkey ?

E-DEVLET : E-Government is the electronic offering of services normally rendered to citizens by the Government. This way, the Government targets offering its services to the citizens through the easiest and most effective means possible, in a high quality, speedy, uninterrupted, and secure way. With the e-Government concept that has started to replace the bureaucratic and classical government concept, the aim is to offer every government agency and every individual easy access to systems using information technologies and to Government agencies and services offered by these agencies.

MHRS: with this app you can make an appointment by selecting the hospital and doctor in the city you want.

ENABIZ: with this app you can check your medical tests results, x-rays, appointment from registered family doctor and prescriptions.

SAHIBINDEN: you can find all kinds of goods in this app. It is mostly used for new or second-hand cars, houses for sale and rent.

MOOVIT: it is used to find out which public transportation to take between two locations.

KADES: Kades is an application developed for women. If you encounter a situation that makes you uneasy, press the button on the application and the police will come to your location.

38-Can you please describe the features of Power of Attorney in Turkey? How to give POA and main points to pay attention before giving POA?

If there will be a power of attorney containing real estate purchase authorization, it must necessarily be issued either from Turkish notaries or Turkish consulates abroad. All powers of attorney that do not include the authority to purchase real estate, if your country is a party to the apostille, can be issued from notaries and apostille can be obtained. In this way, it will become legal in Turkey.

You may issue the power of attorney at all notaries in Turkey. Every Turkish embassy and consulate act also as a notary public abroad by appointment. After you issue this POA at a notary in your country, you need to get an apostille from the competent authorities, such as the district governorate, municipality, etc. The critical point is that some POAs are only valid with photos in Turkey including real estate purchase and divorce. You better ask your local notary to add your photo to the POA as requested.

39-Is there any specific requirements of power of attorneys for real estate transactions and divorce in Turkey ?

Yes, these two authorizations must be issued specially in accordance with the legislation and must have photos.

40-Is it possible to buy a business in Turkey for a foreigner? Any specific requirements?

Foreigners in Turkey can set up or take over a company and become a shareholder in any business. For work permit this share cannot be lower than 40%and all other requirements should met. For sole proprietorships, it is mandatory to have a work permit as well as a residence permit of 5 years. It is very important to do DD before purchasing a existing company.

41-Can you please describe prenuptial agreement and it's features according to Turkish Law?

In Turkey, spouses can either choose to be directly under marital property regime or arrange a prenuptial marriage agreement in accordance with the Turkish Civil Code. This agreement basically allows spouses to arrange the principles of property-sharing, so each will be accountable for their own propertial debts. It also features the principle of not making individual properties a subject of divorce.

42-What are the requirements for cancellation of Turkish Citizenship according to Turkish Law?

At the demand of a Turkish citizen, permission may be granted to renounce Turkish citizenship in order to become a citizen of another state by a decision of the Ministry in accordance with Article 25 of the Turkish Citizenship Law No. 5901:

1. Persons requesting permission to renounce their Turkish citizenship may be granted an exit permit or exit certificate by the Ministry if they meet the following conditions:a) To be major and to have the power of discernment.b) To have acquired the citizenship of a foreign state or to have convincing indications that he will acquire it.c) Not to be one of the persons wanted for any crime or military service.d) Not to have any financial and criminal restrictions on them.

43-What are the requirements for deportation from Turkey according to Turkish Law?

Being a supporter or member of a terrorist organization,

Those dangerous to public safety and health,

Vagrants and beggars,

According to the Turkish Penal Code, people who want to disrupt the security and administration of the Republic of Turkey,

Unauthorized workers who do not have a work permit in Turkey,

Those making money illegally and trafficking in white women,

Those who entered Turkey illegally without authorization,

Those whose residence permit in Turkey has been revoked,

Those who forge documents related to visas and residence permits

44-Is it possible to legalize the foreign country's court decision in Turkey? What is it's requirements?

A foreign court decision can be recognized in Turkey through the recognition and approval procedure. For this decision to be enforced there is also a procedure called enforcement.

The requirements for a court decision to be recognized/enforced in Turkey are simple: the Turkish courts should not have the power of exclusive jurisdiction regarding that matter, the decision should not be against the Turkish public order and finally the decision should be made in compliance with the defendant's right to defend. Also an agreement or law that makes the enforcement possible should exist between two countries.

45-How to secure a deal when buying real estate in Turkey and what is TAPU ?

It will be more useful for you to carry out these transactions with a knowledgeable and relevant lawyer.

TAPU is an official legal document confirming the owner's rights to real estate, in other words the valid title deed of a property. The title-deed, TAPU, contains information about the name of the owner, the type of property and in which area the property is located.

When you register for a TAPU, there are some important points which you have to pay attention :

Any debts or any kind of obligations,

Any tax debt or mortgage on this real estate,

any judicial record,

and for sure the ISKAN permission.

ISKAN is the act of putting the apartment into operation (use). If this document does not exist, then you will not be able to connect water and electricity in a legal way and for sure ISKAN plays a great role when you decide to sell your property or incase a need of getting credit from a bank through your property.

Title-deeds marked with ‘Kat irtifakı' means Iskan is not available, which marked ‘Kat mülkiyeti' means there is an existing Iskan.

All this information you cannot see on the TAPU document, so very important that you need to check through title-deed Office Registers and those points needs to be checked once more just before you sign the final transfer at the title-deed Office.

Purchase cost of a property in Turkey is 4% of the cadastral value . Legally, this cost is paid %50 by each parties but this can be changed upon agreement, in practise usually the buyer pays.

The documents that are required for the purchase before Title Deed Registry are:

The original passport of the buyer,

The buyer's tax number,

A completed application form,

Valuation report,

A valid title deed (tapu),

The ID pass of the seller

46-After purchasing a property , may I make a will in Turkey ?

Once the property is purchased for 400.000 dollars or lesser amounts and you have completed the other necessary procedures for Turkish citizenship, you will have inheritance rights. You will also have all the rights of every Turkish citizen and this will last for life. In the light of this information, of course, a will can be prepared through a notary public and there is a low fee for this.

If you just buy the property in Turkey and don't apply for the Turkish Citizenship, you have also inheritance rights and after the purchase, you can directly go to the Notary Public and a will can be prepared through a Notary Public, that will ease heirs to use the inheritance rights in Turkey and procedure for transfer of inheritance in Turkey.

Undisputed heirs will receive their share of the inheritance, regardless of the availability of a will.

47-Where and how to draft a will in Turkey ?

To draft a will in Turkey you must be at least 15 years old and obtain the power of discernment. Those who obtain both these features may draft a will in three ways: officially, by handwriting of the legator or verbally. An official will can be made in a notary public with a civil officer and two witnesses present. If you cannot speak Turkish you will also need a translator present in the same spot.

48-How to execute a will in Turkey ?

In general, wills must be in writing and signed by the testator/trix in the presence of two witnesses before a public notary, magistrate or an authorized officer. In practice, official wills are made by public notaries. Witnesses must be adults and must have full legal capacity.

The bequeathed property does not pass to the testator by itself. Fulfilment of a specific property will is requested from the testamentary debtors, i.e. the heirs of the testator. However, if there is a will executor, it can be requested from him/her first; if not, it can be requested from the legal or appointed heirs.

49-What do you advice to the foreigners before registration of marriage with a Turkish Citizen?

If they do not want to live here, it is not recommended to get married here, because the process in the municipality is a little long and people need to stay here during this time. Apart from that, they need to think about which marriage regime they should choose.

50-What are the procedures of divorce for foreigners in Turkey, division of property and custody agreement.

For foreigners to get divorced in Turkey, they must have resided in Turkey for at least 6 months. Foreigners who fulfil this requirement can get a divorce in the family courts at their place of residence. There can be two types of divorce; negotiated divorce and contentious divorce. If the spouses want to divorce by agreement, they must prepare a protocol and submit it to the court. All matters written in this protocol are decided by the hand of the judge and become valid.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.