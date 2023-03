ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Turkey

How AI Can Solve Supply Chain Financial Management Challenges Kainos Artificial intelligence (AI) has been cited as a solution to some of the problems businesses within the supply chain.

English Law Can ‘easily' Accommodate Digital Securities, Says UKJT In New Legal Statement Herbert Smith Freehills Three years after publication of an initial legal statement on cryptoassets and smart contracts, the UK Jurisdiction Taskforce (UKJT) has published a second legal statement...

Are Belgian Organizations Ready For Blockchain And DAO? Agio Legal The Internet and its numerous technological applications have become the backbone of our society by facilitating the exchange of information and data.

Cybersecurity In The New Workplace lus Laboris "Armies and missiles are no longer needed to cause mass damage. You can paralyze industrial plants, administrations and hospitals with a simple laptop. You can disrupt an entire electoral...

UK Announces Proposals For Crypto Regulation Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP The UK government has announced that it plans to regulate crypto under its existing financial services regime. Under the proposals, crypto will be subject to the UK Financial Services...