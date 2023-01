ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Turkey

Finalisation Of Prudential Treatment Of Cryptoasset Exposures For Banks: How Will This Impact The Market? Lewis Silkin Banks will benefit from greater clarity and certainty now that the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision ("BCBS") has finalised its prudential standard on the treatment of banks' exposures to cryptoassets.

To The Point: Technology & Digitalisation | December 2022 Schoenherr Attorneys at Law Welcome to the December edition of Schoenherr's to the point: technology & digitalisation newsletter!

EU Legal Framework For Crypto-Assets And Financial Sector Resilience: Update ELVINGER HOSS PRUSSEN, société anonyme The EU is working on setting out the legal framework for Fintech. On a separate but connected note, the EU legislator also addresses risks carried by technological evolutions.

EU Markets In Crypto-Assets Regulation Enters Into Force Soon Mayer Brown The much-debated Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation is expected to enter into force in early 2023. MiCA is intended to close gaps in existing EU financial services legislation...

Does The Cryptocurrency Sector Finally Face Regulation? Giambrone & Partners The collapse of FTX Trading Ltd. (FTX) and the subsequent arrest of Samuel Bankman-Fried, the founder, has yet again highlighted the significant risk that trading in cryptocurrency poses.