POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Turkey

Development Of The Blockathon Platform And The Anti-Counterfeiting Blockathon Infrastructure Project Kilinc Law & Consulting The protection of intellectual property rights is fundamental to securing current and future economic prosperity in the European Union ("EU") economy, defending the creativity, innovation, and entrepreneurship...

Webinar: Global Offshore Fintech Focus On Crypto: Laws, Regulations And Trends Carey Olsen Join us for a comprehensive discussion on global offshore fintech with a focus on crypto. We will cover the laws, regulations and trends effecting this sector.

Digital Operational Resilience Act (Podcast) Arthur Cox In this episode, Ian Duffy, Partner, Technology and Innovation, is joined by Ciara Anderson, Senior Associate, to discuss the incoming Digital Operational Resilience Act or DORA...

Cyber Security Update: NIS2 Directive On Cyber Security Adopted William Fry The NIS Directive (EU 2016/1148) was the first piece of EU-wide legislation on cybersecurity. Now it's expanded revision, the NIS2 Directive (NIS2D), has finally been adopted and from publication...

Episode #13 | AI Proposals | 8 December 2022 (Video) Arendt & Medernach Artificial Intelligence: The European Commission proposed two complementary pieces of legislation: the AI Act and the AI Liability Directive to turn Europe into the global hub for trustworthy AI.