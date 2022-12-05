ARTICLE

Turkey: Communiqué Amending The Communiqué On The Management And Supervision Of The IT Systems Of Payment And Electronic Money Institutions And The Data Sharing Services Of Payment Service Providers In The Field Of Payment Services Has Been Published In The Official Gazette.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Communiqué Amending the Communiqué on the Management and Supervision of the IT Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and the Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services (“Amending Communiqué”) has been published in the Official Gazette dated 25/11/2022 and numbered 32024.

With the Amending Communiqué, transition periods in the paragraph 1, 2 and 3 of the Provisional Article 1 of the Communiqué on the Management and Supervision of the IT Systems of Payment and Electronic Money Institutions and the Data Sharing Services of Payment Service Providers in the Field of Payment Services regarding transitional provisions has been amended as “until the date of 28/2/2023”.

You can access the full Turkish text of the Amending Communiqué from the link below.

https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2022/11/20221125-11.htm

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.