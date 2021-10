ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Turkey

UK Sanctions Enforcement: Fintech In The Spotlight Mayer Brown HM Treasury's Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) is responsible for administering the UK's financial sanctions and has the power to impose civil monetary penalties for violations.

Can You Inherit Digital Assets? Shepherd and Wedderburn LLP Every day, our digital footprint gets larger as we continue to rely more heavily on technology in our day-to-day lives.

The Procedure For Registering A Crypto Company In The AIFC Unicase Law Firm The electricity price, legislation and location of Kazakhstan makes the country a potential world leader in crypto mining.

Second Network And Information Security Directive Proposal: What Do You Need To Know? Gowling WLG The European directive 2016/1148 of 6 July 2016 (the "NIS Directive") concerns measures for a high common level of security for network and information systems across the European Union and has been transposed in the laws...

New AI Rules On The European Horizon Rouse The European Commission presented its proposal for a Regulation on harmonized rules for artificial intelligence (AI)...