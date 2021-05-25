Turkey:
Central Bank Of Turkey Publishes Country's First Cryptocurrency Regulation
25 May 2021
Moroglu Arseven
On 16 April 2021, the Central Bank of Turkey published the
country's first crypto-asset regulation, styled Regulation on
the Use of Crypto-Assets in Payments
(“Regulation”), effective 30 April
2021, in Official Gazette numbered 314561.
Notable provisions include:
- Crypto-assets cannot be used, directly or indirectly, to
purchase goods and services in Turkey.
- Crypto-assets cannot be used in the provision of payment
services or issuance of e-money.
- Intermediary financial services to crypto-asset platforms and
service providers, including funds transfers, and custodial,
settlement, and issuance services are prohibited.
- Development of financial services business models involving
crypto-assets is prohibited.
The full text of the Regulation is available in Turkish at
this
link.
