ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Turkey

EU Seeks To Build A Europe That Is 'Fit For The Digital Age' Elias Neocleous & Co LLC The EU has, in recent years, strongly advocated the need to build a resilient Europe which is fit for the Digital Decade.

Cryptocurrency Moves Out Of The Shade – New AML Requirements For Virtual Asset Service Providers Ronan Daly Jermyn The European Union's Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive ("5AMLD") was transposed into Irish law on 23 April 2021 by the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) (Amendment) Act 2021...

Blockchain Comparative Guide ONTIER LLP Blockchain Comparative Guide for the jurisdiction of UK, check out our comparative guides section to compare across multiple countries

European Commission Proposes Legislation Regulating AI Arnold & Porter On April 21, the European Commission (Commission) proposed legislation (EC Proposal) that would comprehensively regulate artificial intelligence systems in the European Union, including...

Regulating Artificial Intelligence: European Commission Launches Proposals Jones Day On 21 April 2021, the European Commission unveiled a proposal for a "Regulation laying down harmonized rules on Artificial Intelligence", which sets out how AI systems and their outputs can be introduced to and used in the EU.