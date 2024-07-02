ARTICLE
2 July 2024

Financial Action Task Force ("FATF") Removes Türkiye From Its Increased Monitoring List, The Grey List

EA
Esin Attorney Partnership

Contributor

Esin Attorney Partnership logo
Esin Attorney Partnership, a member firm of Baker & McKenzie International, has long been a leading provider of legal services in the Turkish market. We have a total of nearly 140 staff, including over 90 lawyers, serving some of the largest Turkish and multinational corporations. Our clients benefit from on-the-ground assistance that reflects a deep understanding of the country's legal, regulatory and commercial practices, while also having access to the full-service, international and foreign law advice of the world's leading global law firm. We help our clients capture and optimize opportunities in Turkey's dynamic market, including the key growth areas of mergers and acquisitions, infrastructure development, private equity and real estate. In addition, we are one of the few firms that can offer services in areas such as compliance, tax, employment, and competition law — vital for companies doing business in Turkey.
Explore
During the press conference on 28 June 2024, FATF announced the outcomes of its plenary meeting held on 26-28 June 2024.
Turkey International Law
Photo of Yalin Akmenek
Photo of Gokce Serez
Photo of Ay&#351;e Dilara Kaçar
Photo of Rabia Hilal Sener
Photo of Doga Taspinar
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

During the press conference on 28 June 2024, FATF announced the outcomes of its plenary meeting held on 26-28 June 2024. In the press conference, the FATF evaluated that Türkiye has a satisfactory regulatory framework to take adequate actions against money laundering and terrorist financing and thus removed it from the list of jurisdictions that are subject to increased monitoring (the "grey list"). Türkiye had been in the grey list since October 2021.

What are the potential implications of Türkiye's removal of the grey list?

Türkiye has appeared on the grey list twice since it became a member. Although the FATF does not impose any direct trade or economic sanctions, during the grey-listed periods, Türkiye faced challenges with regard to foreign investment, among other things. It is not possible to clearly predict all of the consequences of Türkiye's removal from the grey list; however, some of the generally positive effects for a country that is delisted from the grey list are as follows:

  • Reputational impact: Removal from the grey list indicates a country's commitment to tackling money laundering and terrorist financing. Thus, delisting reduces the risks associated with financial crimes and fosters a greater trust in the country's financial system. Such a positive shift can result in a country being perceived as a more appealing market in the global economy, providing reassurance to potential investors and financial institutions.
  • Economic impact: Many international financial institutions and investors consider FATF's grey list before doing business with a country due to the potential sanctions risks. Removal can enhance the country's access to international markets, increase investor confidence and stimulate international trade.

Conclusion

This will certainly have a positive impact on Türkiye's economic strategies as well as its reputation. That said, the shift in international institutions' and foreign investors' approach toward Türkiye hinges on multiple factors, with delisting being just one aspect; yet we see this as a step in a shift towards the positive. We will go on monitoring this situation and its consequences and wanted to update you on this fresh development briefly herein.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Yalin Akmenek
Yalin Akmenek
Photo of Gokce Serez
Gokce Serez
Photo of Ay&#351;e Dilara Kaçar
Ayşe Dilara Kaçar
Photo of Rabia Hilal Sener
Rabia Hilal Sener
Photo of Doga Taspinar
Doga Taspinar
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More