ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: International Law from Turkey

Sanctions Tracker – New UK Trade Sanctions Herbert Smith Freehills This briefing summarises the new Russia sanctions measures introduced by the UK on 23 June 2022 and provides a round-up of other key UK and EU developments since our last sanctions tracker post.

Letters Of Credit & Sanctions Hannaford Turner A principal characteristic of letters of credit (LCs) is their autonomous nature. For those LCs that incorporate the ICC's Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits Publication No. 600 (UCP 600),...

EU Sanctions – The Russian Crude Oil And Transport Insurance Restrictions Explained Reed Smith (Worldwide) As we previously reported, on 3 June 2022 the EU adopted its sixth package of sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

Swiss Sanctions Against Russia – Adoption Of New Measures (6th Package) Lenz & Staehelin The Swiss Federal Council continues aligning the Swiss sanctions regime to the EU sanctions against Russia.

European Leaders Agree On Sixth Package Of Russia Sanctions Clyde & Co Following weeks of negotiations, the European Council has agreed on the sixth package of Russia sanctions. Over the course of the European Council's "special meeting", held on the 30 and 31 May 2022...