OFAC designated to the SDN list various entities in the Russian financial sector pursuant to Executive Order 14024 ("E.O. 14024") on February 22. As per the press release issued by OFAC, these designations applies to the financial services sector of the Russian Federation economy, and persons determined to operate or have operated in this identified sector can be subject to sanctions. The designations have targeted Foreign Economic Affairs Vnesheconombank ("VEB") and Promsvyazbank Public Joint Stock Company ("PSB"), which OFAC has identified as critical participants in the Russian financial sectors. VEB's and PSB's respective subsidiaries were also designated in the SDN list. In this regard, examination of the companies in the SDN shows that the USA has targeted to stop operation of Russian financial sector and export[1]import business in commercial business.

VEB subsidiaries blocked pursuant to "E.O. 14024" as follows:

1. Bank BELVEB OJSC – is a bank located in Belarus.

2. VEB Leasing OJSC – is a leasing company located in Russia.

3. Prominvestbank – is a bank located in Ukraine

4. VEB Capital – l is a financial company located in Russia.

5. VEB Engineering LLC – is an investment Project implementation services company located in Russia.

6. JSC Infraveb – is an investment Project support company located in Russia.

7. JSC VEB.DV - is an investment project support company located in Russia.

8. VEB Asia Limited – is a financial company located in Hong Kong.

9. LLC Infrastructure Molzhaninovo – is an electric energy company located in Russia.

10. LLC Resort Zolotoe Koltso – is a real estate and construction company located in Russia.

11. JSC Russian Export Center – is an export-related company located in Russia.

12. LLC VEB Ventures – is a financial company located in Russia

13. LLC VEB Service – is a business and management advisory company located in Russia.

14. LLC Special Organization for Project Finance Factory of Project Finance – is a financial company located in Russia.

15. LLC SIBUGLEMET Group – is a coal mining company located in Russia.

16. JSC ANGSTREM-T - is a technology company located in Russia

17. LLC NM-TEKH – is a technology company located in Russia.

18. JSC SLAVA – is a real estate company located in Russia.

19. JSC PFC CSKA – is a sporting activities company located in Russia.

20. LLC Torgovy Kvartal-Novosibirsk – is a property leasing company located in Russia.

21. LLC Baikal Center – is a construction company located in Russia.

22. LLC Progorod - is an infrastructure company located in Russia

23. LLC VEB.RF Asset Management - is a financial company located in Russia

24. Eximbank of Russia JSC – is an export support institution located in Russia as well as a commercial bank regulated by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

25. Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance OJSC – is an insurance agency located in Russia.

PSB subsidiaries blocked pursuant to E.O. 14024 as follows:

1. Alkes Treid OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

2. Antares OOO - is a financial company located in Russia

3. Elitnye Doma OOO – is a real estate company located in Russia.

4. PSB Innovations and Investments Limited Liability Company - is a technology company located in Russia.

5. Era Fund Limited Liability Company - is a technology company located in Russia

6. PSB-Foreks OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

7. Kholtsvud OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

8. Kourf OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

9. Management Company Promsvyaz LLC - is an investment company located in Russia.

10. Paskal OOO - is a company that provides management consulting services in Russia.

11. PSB Biznes OOO – is a hospitality company located in Russia.

12. Saint-Petersburg International Banking Conference LLC - is a financial company located in Russia.

13. Sergievo-Posad Lend OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

14. PSB Avializing OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

15. Tekhnosoft OOO - is a technology company located in Russia.

16. Trinitex OOO - is a real estate company located in Russia

17. PSB Lizing OOO - is a financial company located in Russia.

OFAC also designated five vessels to the SDN list that are owned by PSB Lizing OOO as follows:

1. m/v "BALTIC LEADER" (IMO: 9220639), a Russian-flagged roll-on roll-off cargo vessel

2. m/t "LINDA" (IMO: 9256858), a Russian-flagged crude oil tanker

3. m/t "PEGAS" (IMO: 9256860), a Russian-flagged crude oil tanker

4. m/v "FESCO MAGADAN" (IMO: 9287699), a Russian-flagged container vessel

5. m/v "FESCO MONERON" (IMO: 9277412), a Russian-flagged container vessel

The companies should hesitate to cooperate with the above-mentioned entities designated in the SDN list to avoid breaching the sanctions. Therefore, the companies should check their

partners whether are on the SDN list or not. In this case, the contracts must be examined between the entities designated in the SDN list. The sanctions clause have great importance in the contracts by establishing rightful termination and/or rejection of orders. Thus, the companies should use their rights as per sanctions clauses in due course.

