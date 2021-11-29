ARTICLE

International sanctions with extraterritorial enforcement capabilities are used by developed economies as a trade policy tool and determine certain limitations for the trading activities. Companies that have a commercial nexus with the enforcers of these rules are required to control the sanctions-related risks and integrate an effective compliance mechanism for uninterrupted provision of goods and services.

Against this backdrop, this paper will focus on the sanctions regime of the United States and set forth the main elements of compliance in this field of law. Assessments by the enforcers on effective compliance along with an overall explanation on the concept of sanctions will also be presented in this paper.

To download BASEAK CORE Papers, No. 12 (only in Turkish), please click on this link.

