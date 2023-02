ARTICLE

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Turkey

Nature Conservation Act Approved After Heated Debate Castren & Snellman Attorneys Parliament approved the new Nature Conservation Act on 13 December 2022. It will enter into force on 1 June 2023, replacing the old Nature Conservation Act (1096/1996)...

The Six Key Challenges Of Building Your ESG Capability – You're Not Starting From Zero Baringa Partners Financial institutions are uniquely positioned to use their influence to drive truly sustainable outcomes for themselves, the planet and society.

Building Climate Risk Into Every Bit Of A Bank's Business Baringa Partners In 2020, the Financial Conduct Authority laid down a challenge to the UK's big businesses: measure the climate risks of your operations, and tell us what you're going to do about them.

Environmental Claims: Casting A Wide Net Zero Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) It is a sign of how quickly the regulation of environmental (green) claims is evolving in the UK. World leaders have been talking about Net Zero for years, sometimes in abstract terms.

New EU Directive "On Green Claims": Penalties And High Requirements For The Substantiation And Communication Of Green Claims Taylor Wessing PartG mbB A new draft of a Directive by the EU Commission on so-called green claims (Proposal for a DIRECTIVE OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL on green claims) provides for detailed requirements...