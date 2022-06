ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Environment from Turkey

Ecological Compensation – Challenges And Opportunities Castren & Snellman Attorneys The overall reform of nature conservation legislation is currently underway. The government proposal concerning the Nature Conservation Act was submitted to Parliament on 12 May 2022...

ESG Updates – The Bank Of England Climate Biennial Exploratory Scenario Herbert Smith Freehills The Bank of England ("BoE") has published the results of the Climate Biennial Exploratory Scenario ("CBES"), which explores the financial risks posed by climate change...

Climate Change Litigation: Demand Letter For Climate Change To 29 Multinationals CMS Derks Star Busmann Hanotiau The Dutch claim foundation Milieudefensie recently published a letter addressed to 29 large companies in the Netherlands in which it demands that the companies take a frontline role...

Financing Net Zero Cities – The Case For Smart Legal Solutions Herbert Smith Freehills Urban centres need new funding models to be in the vanguard of the battle against climate change...

The Loss Of Innocent: How UK Regulators Are Tackling Greenwashing Lewis Silkin The Innocent smoothie advert in question received 26 complaints challenging the implication that Innocent products were environmentally beneficial.