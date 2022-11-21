ARTICLE

Turkey: The Decision Memorandum On Further Elaboration Of The Energy Intensity For The TEK-Scheme Has Been Published

In a letter to parliament dated 9 November 2022, Minister Adriaansens informs the House of Representatives about the further elaboration of the energy intensity for the Energy Cost Contribution (TEK scheme). Due to the further elaboration, the energy intensity for the TEK regulation will be adjusted.

This concerns the following adjustments:

SMEs whose energy costs correspond to at least 7% of the turnover, receive a compensation of up to €160,000 via the TEK for a consumption of more than 5,000 m³ or 50,000 kWh.

These energy-intensive SMEs receive a compensation of 50% of the increase in energy costs above a set so-called threshold price.

The temporary EU state aid framework for agricultural businesses, such as market gardeners or horticultural companies, was increased by the European Commission on 28 October 2022, a maximum compensation of €160,000 in stead of €62,000 will now apply to this sector.

The estimated costs for the TEK amount to € 1.65 billion.

