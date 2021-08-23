The Circular involving the additional measures regarding COVID-19 determined in the Presidential Cabinet convened on August 19, 2021 is sent to the relevant institutions. According to the Circular, as of September 6, 2021; for people who are not vaccinated should submit a PCR test with a negative result;
- In participation in activities such as concerts, cinemas, and theaters,
- Intercity travels by plane, bus, train, or other public transportation vehicles, excluding private vehicles,
- Participation in other events or activities in which people are present collectively is determined by the relevant governorships/sub-governorships.
In this context, it will be asked by operators/organizers through the HES code that whether people are vaccinated or have had COVID-19; for people who are not vaccinated or have not had the disease, a negative PCR test performed within a maximum of 48 hours will be asked through the HES code.
You can reach the related announcement via the link (In Turkish).
