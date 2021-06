ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Coronavirus (COVID-19) from Turkey

FCA's New Rules On General Insurance Pricing Practices - More Than Meets The Eye Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP The FCA published today a collection of new ‘pricing practices' rules for insurers and insurance distributors. Most headlines will be on the new price-walking prohibition for home and motor...

Preparing For The Final Version Of The New EU Standard Contractual Clauses For International Data Transfers Proskauer Rose LLP It has been reported that European Commission will publish the final versions of new forms of Standard Contractual Clauses ("SCCs") shortly (even potentially within the next few days).

AML – What's Changed – What's Proposed? Matheson Below is an outline of the areas covered in his speech, please note that this is not a transcript of his speech and should not be viewed as such.

Compulsory Vaccination Scheme Was Not A Breach Of European Convention On Human Rights Wrigleys Solicitors With the UK's vaccination scheme now in full swing the debate has been intensifying about whether vaccinations should be made compulsory for everyone who can take them

ESG: The European Green Deal Matheson We have recently written on various topics relating to sustainable finance, including social loan principles, greenwashing and the EU Taxonomy Regulation and the related screening criteria.