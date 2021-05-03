ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Recent Development

Within the scope of governmental measures taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the termination prohibition and unpaid leave have been extended once again until 30 June 2021, with the Presidential Decision No. 3930, which was published in the Official Gazette No. 31470 dated 30 April 2021.

Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic substantially affected Turkey and the Turkish employment practice. Certain steps are continued to be taken in order to assist employers and to protect employees. We recommend employers monitor all legal developments as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.